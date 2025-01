Young Thug has bypassed the First Day Out drop and returned to music as a feature on “Dum, Dumb & Dumber” from Lil Baby’s WHAM album. The song also features Future.

On the song, Thugger declares his return, highlighting this jail stint:

“I don’t even believe I was locked up, for real, for real

I was havin’ my way the whole time, fool, you know what I’m sayin’?”

Advertisement

You can hear the song below.