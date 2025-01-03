Lil Baby Delivers His New Album ‘WHAM’ Feat. Young Thug, Future & More

Lil Baby has officially returned. Today (Jan. 3), he has delivered his new album, WHAM (Who Hard as Me).

The new release is 15 tracks long, bringing in features from Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rod Wave, Rylo, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage.

2025 will be the year of Lil Baby. Sitting down for a conversation with Lil Yachty, Baby revealed that he will go back to back at the top of the year, delivering two albums.

“At first, I was telling people I was going to drop a double album,” Baby said. “Now I’m dropping the Wham album and Domonique album.”

Lil Baby revealed they will be completely different projects. WHAM is out now, he tabbed Dominique with a hopeful February release.

You can hear the announcement below.