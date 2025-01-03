Lil Durk’s legal battle in an ongoing murder-for-hire case has taken a new turn, with his trial date now postponed. Originally set for January 7, the court has granted Durk and his co-defendant, Kavon Grant, additional time to prepare for the proceedings. The trial has been rescheduled for October 14, with the next motion hearing set for August 11.

Citing the complexity of the case, the court acknowledged the need for an extended timeline. “The case is so unusual and so complex, due to the nature of the prosecution and the number of defendants, that it is unreasonable to expect preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits established by the Speedy Trial Act,” reads the ruling, as reported by XXL.

Durk faces accusations of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot targeting fellow rapper Quando Rondo in 2022. He has been charged with conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death. Pleading not guilty to the allegations, Durk has consistently denied any involvement. His attorney, Drew Findling, has also dismissed the claims, stating, “The claims in the indictment against Mr. Banks are false and lacking in the most basic due diligence. The real truth is that Durk Banks is a Grammy Award-winning artist, a dedicated father, and a loving husband.”

Earlier this week, Durk’s father, Dontay “Big Durk” Banks, spoke out in defense of his son, questioning the timing of the indictment. He highlighted the rapper’s recent efforts to distance himself from street life and focus on community initiatives. “It’s mighty strange that once he started doing good—staying away from gang-banging, dissing the dead, and street activity—when he turned his life around, practicing religion, and working on peace initiatives in Chicago and other cities, all of a sudden, now he’s being indicted,” Big Durk said.

As the trial looms, the allegations have cast a shadow over Lil Durk’s philanthropic work and artistic achievements. However, his legal team remains steadfast in their efforts to clear his name.