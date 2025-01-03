Lionel Richie Headlines Atlantis, The Palm’s Spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala

Global music icon Lionel Richie dazzled guests at Atlantis, The Palm’s world-renowned New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner with a captivating performance of his greatest hits. Richie’s 60-minute set featured timeless classics such as “Hello,” “All Night Long (All Night),” “Easy,” and “Brick House,” thrilling more than 4,000 attendees from across the globe. Performing on the grand piano, Richie brought unparalleled energy as the countdown to 2025 approached.

The evening was further illuminated by a breathtaking fireworks display featuring 12,975 pyrotechnics spanning from Atlantis, The Palm to Atlantis The Royal. Guests watched in awe as Dubai’s skyline lit up with vibrant colors, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Set on a custom-built deck overlooking The Palm Island, the event featured luxurious dining, including a lavish buffet with 50kg of caviar, two tonnes of lobster, and 6,000 oysters. Enhanced with new VIP Sky Suites offering award-winning dining and prime views, Atlantis delivered a night to remember, blending elegance, entertainment, and unmatched extravagance.

Advertisement