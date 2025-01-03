Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead First Returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2025

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo headline the first fan returns for NBA All-Star Voting 2025 presented by AT&T. Jokić leads the Western Conference frontcourt, while Antetokounmpo tops the Eastern Conference frontcourt. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (West guard) and the Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball (East guard) are joining as position leaders.

Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.



Next fan update: 1/9. pic.twitter.com/OoIIa3S3fn — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 2, 2025

Voting, which opened on Dec. 19 and runs through Jan. 20, allows fans to select starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game via the NBA App and NBA.com. Fans in the U.S. who vote are automatically entered into the NBA ID All-Star Voting Sweepstakes to win a trip to the Bay Area for All-Star Weekend.

NBA ID members can submit one daily ballot, choosing three frontcourt players and two guards from each conference. On six “3-for-1 Days,” votes will count triple, including Dec. 21, Dec. 25, and Jan. 20.

Advertisement

TNT will reveal the starters on Jan. 23, with reserves announced on Jan. 30. The selection process includes votes from fans, current players, and a media panel, with fan voting serving as the tiebreaker.

With excitement building, the NBA All-Star Game promises to showcase the league’s brightest stars.