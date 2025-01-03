GQBEATS is a seasoned music producer whose extensive career has solidified his reputation as a cornerstone of New York hip-hop. With a résumé that includes work in some of the industry’s most iconic studios—such as the legendary Hit Factory, Sony Studios, and Quad Recording Studio in Times Square—GQ has also secured album placements with major labels like Sony, Atlantic, Koch (now eOne), and Epic.

Known for his ability to adapt to evolving musical trends while maintaining his unique sound, GQBEATS is a master of reinvention. His meticulous command of melody and production shines in tracks like Maino’s “Fuck Boyz Remix” featuring T.I. and in his contributions to the new generation of New York rap, including Casanova’s heartfelt “Letter to Tax” and Maino and Dave East’s anthemic “Live Ones.” Beyond his technical skill, GQ is deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of New York hip-hop, making him one of the most respected and authentic voices in the scene.

GQ’s connection to music runs deep. Growing up in Brooklyn during the golden age of hip-hop, he was heavily influenced by rap icons such as Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, and LL Cool J. At the same time, his roots in the church provided a different dimension to his artistry. It was there he discovered the piano, honed his musical skills, and even developed an extraordinary talent for directing choirs. These early influences inspired him to craft hip-hop records with a timeless quality, a goal he has consistently achieved throughout his career.

Advertisement

Over the years, GQBEATS has worked with some of hip-hop’s biggest names, including Lil’ Kim, Fabolous, and Maino. His versatility as a pianist and producer allows him to seamlessly transition across genres, from soulful melodies and R&B to boom bap, modern trap, drill, ballads, and even gospel.

GQ’s career highlights include producing Lil’ Kim’s “The Game’s in Trouble,” a highly anticipated track following a pivotal moment in her career. He also played a key role in the rise of Brooklyn’s Maino, collaborating on tracks like “Kill You” and “Back to Life” from Maino’s debut album “…If Tomorrow Comes.” GQ’s production credits also extend to Maino’s hit single “Mobbin” featuring Waka Flocka, as well as the star-studded remix featuring Busta Rhymes, Jim Jones, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, and Trae The Truth.

Another standout moment in GQ’s career was producing Fabolous’ “Unfuckwitable” from the acclaimed mixtape “There is No Competition: Death Comes in 3’s”—part of DJ Drama’s legendary Gangsta Grillz series.

Whether working behind the boards in a top-tier studio or crafting melodies that resonate with listeners worldwide, GQBEATS continues to embody the spirit of New York hip-hop while pushing its sound into the future.