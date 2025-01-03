Speculation continues to swirl around the Mets and their star slugger Pete Alonso, as contract negotiations remain unresolved. MLB insiders have shed light on the situation, suggesting the primary issue isn’t money—but the length of the deal.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post shared his thoughts during his January 1 appearance on Bleacher Report: “Are the Mets willing to give five years for Pete Alonso? I do think the years are the hangup right now on the Pete Alonso situation. They’re going to figure out the money in terms of dollars per year, but it is the years that we are talking about.”

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic echoed similar concerns during his January 2 appearance on Foul Territory TV. “Years seem to be the problem,” Rosenthal said. “And David Stearns… is a guy that we have seen certainly does not like to go long-term with pitchers. And for position players entering their thirties, he seems to have the same opinion.”

Advertisement

Rosenthal highlighted Alonso’s playing style as a factor influencing negotiations. “In Alonso’s case, he’s not the most athletic guy. In a couple of years, he might be more of a DH. Stearns loves younger players, like Soto or [Yoshinobu] Yamamoto—those were the younger free agents in the last two classes. Alonso doesn’t really fit that mold,” he explained.

Rosenthal also suggested a potential compromise, saying, “Short-term, high-dollar deals could be the answer. Something like three years, $90 million, with an opt-out option. Alonso could test the market again later if he performs well.”

Alonso’s significance to the Mets is undeniable, and fans are eager to see a resolution. “He is someone who is established there, has proven himself there, and while yes, he’s not a perfect player (no one is), he should be a New York Met,” Rosenthal added.

While Alonso reportedly turned down a three-year, $90 million offer in 2023, the stakes are even higher now. Other NL teams have reportedly pitched offers exceeding $150 million over three years. Whether the Mets can strike the right balance to retain their beloved “Polar Bear” remains to be seen, but the saga of Alonso’s future in Queens is nearing its final chapters.