Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and New York Knicks center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns have earned Kia NBA Player of the Month honors for December.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a stellar 12-1 record, averaging an NBA-best 33.3 points on 56.3% shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. This marks his second consecutive monthly award this season and third overall.

Back 2️⃣ back



SGA has been named the @Kia NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for December ⚡



Vote Shai for NBA All-Star 🗳️ https://t.co/2FFNkzy5oU pic.twitter.com/x0fmXByEHO — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 2, 2025

Towns powered the Knicks to a 12-2 record, averaging 23.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game, further solidifying his impact as a dominant force in the Eastern Conference.

KAT is just gettin’ started 💪 pic.twitter.com/NbzSDDJggn — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 2, 2025

Both players’ outstanding performances highlight their leadership in propelling their teams to success during the season’s most critical moments.