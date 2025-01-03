Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth began the new year with an emotional reunion, finding his 6-year-old daughter, Truth, after she had been missing for four months. Speaking to TMZ Hip Hop, Trae revealed the chain of events that led to this joyful yet dramatic conclusion.

On New Year’s Day at 8 a.m., Trae received a call informing him that his ex—the mother of his daughter—had been arrested in El Centro, California, near the U.S.-Mexico border, on charges of child endangerment. Wasting no time, Trae booked the next flight from Texas to San Diego and then drove over 100 miles to the small border town to reunite with Truth.

According to Trae, his ex will soon be extradited to Texas, while he has already returned home with his daughter.

The ordeal began in August when Trae dropped Truth off for what was supposed to be a two-day visitation with her mother in Houston. However, the visit turned into a nightmare when the mother never returned their child. Trae alleged that his ex had been moving Truth between various locations with assistance from her grandmother and others, making it difficult for him to locate his daughter.

The reunion marks the end of a long and challenging journey for Trae Tha Truth, who now has Truth safely back by his side.