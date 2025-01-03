Verizon Transforms NFL Stadiums Nationwide for Super Bowl LIX FanFest

Verizon is turning stadiums across all 30 NFL markets into a nationwide Super Bowl LIX FanFest in an unprecedented event. Taking place Sunday, February 9, the free celebrations will feature food from local small businesses, meet-and-greets with NFL legends, live music, interactive games, and exclusive on-field experiences in select cities.

Fans can tour iconic stadiums such as MetLife, SoFi, and Empower Field at Mile High, enjoying activities like locker room tours, 50-yard-line selfies, and endzone celebrations. NFL Hall-of-Famers, including Tiki Barber, Patrick Willis, and Jason Witten, will host meet-and-greets in their hometowns, while local entertainment from team cheerleaders, live bands, and DJs will keep the energy high.

Foodies can savor tailgate dishes crafted by local chefs like Arizona’s Chef Stacey Weber and Cleveland’s Chef Rocco Whalen. Families can enjoy activities for all ages, and exclusive team memorabilia will be available in select cities.

“Super Bowl LIX is the most anticipated sporting event of the year but few get to experience it in person; we wanted to bring that collective excitement and energy to fans across the country with once-in-a-lifetime access they’ll never forget,” said Leslie Berland, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon. “Verizon is the only brand that can do something like this; we’re leveraging the power of our sponsorships, national and local partnerships across the country to put our customers at the center of this incredible event .”

Verizon customers can bring guests to join the festivities, with free tickets offered on a first-come, first-served basis at VerizonFanFest.com. Events begin at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT.

Verizon has enhanced fan experiences throughout the season with thousands of game tickets and unique events like skydiving with the Broncos and private helicopter rides. As the NFL’s official 5G Network, Verizon promises that even more Super Bowl LIX events in New Orleans will be announced soon.