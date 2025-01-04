Bossman DLow Declares GloRilla His ‘Wife,’ Compliments Her LIV Miami Look

Bossman DLow wants to make GloRilla his wife. Hitting Instagram, DLow shared an image of Big Glo from her celebration at LIV Miami and complimented her looks.

“Jesus Lord Help Me,” he wrote. “God why did you take you time with my wife like this @glorillapimp.”

LIV Miami was the place to be on New Year’s Day as GloRilla and Sexyy Red lit up the stage. Performing their hit “Whatchu Know About Me,” with Cardi B cheering them on, the duo delivered electrifying sets. Highlights included GloRilla’s “F.N.F.” and Sexyy Red’s “Looking for the Hoes.” The night saw appearances by Natalie Nunn, her Zeus Baddies, and rapper Sukihana, making it an unforgettable baddie affair.

Advertisement