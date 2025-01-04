Jay-Z has been given the green light to proceed with his motion to dismiss a rape lawsuit filed against him, according to a recent ruling by Judge Analisa Torres.

The lawsuit, which alleges that Jay-Z and fellow music mogul Diddy raped a 13-year-old girl 25 years ago, has been met with fierce legal challenges. On Thursday (January 2), the court granted Jay-Z and his legal team permission to file a dismissal motion despite opposition from the plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee. The anonymous accuser has until the end of February to file a counter-response.

Jay-Z’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, previously outlined arguments for dismissal in a legal filing, emphasizing technical issues related to the timing and location of the alleged incident. Spiro argued that the claims fall outside the jurisdiction of New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act (GMVA), which was enacted in December 2000.

“Plaintiff asserts a violation of the GMVA for conduct that purportedly occurred in September 2000,” the filing stated. “But the GMVA was not enacted until December 19, 2000, three months after the FAC claims the conduct occurred, and cannot apply retroactively to create a cause of action unavailable to Plaintiff at the time in question.”

Spiro also contended that the lawsuit should be dismissed on territorial grounds, noting that the alleged assault took place at a property he claims was outside New York City limits, thus falling outside the GMVA statute’s scope.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile names involved, as well as the complex legal questions it raises about the retroactive application of the GMVA.

As the legal battle unfolds, both sides prepare for the next steps, with the accuser’s team expected to respond in the coming weeks.