A New York judge has upheld President-elect Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records, setting the stage for an unprecedented sentencing just days before his inauguration. Trump, who won the November election against Vice President Kamala Harris, is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10, 2025, ten days before taking office.

A Historic Moment in American Politics

The conviction stems from Trump’s alleged use of campaign funds to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels, a professional escort, during his 2016 presidential campaign. The payment, initially made by Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen and later reimbursed by Trump personally, led to charges of falsifying business records.

Despite his conviction, Trump maintained a rigorous campaign schedule, attending his trial in Manhattan during the week and campaigning in other cities on weekends. His legal battles have become a focal point of his political comeback, with Trump becoming the first U.S. president-elect to face sentencing as a convicted felon.

Judge Rejects Delayed Sentencing Request

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had requested that Trump’s sentencing be delayed until the end of his second term in 2029, arguing it would avoid political disruptions. However, the judge denied the request, emphasizing that Trump must either serve time in prison or become the first U.S. president to serve while holding a criminal conviction.

The decision underscores the legal complexities surrounding Trump’s presidency, as it directly challenges the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity. While the Court protects sitting presidents from prosecution, the trial judge noted that Trump’s crimes were committed before he assumed office.

Other Legal Challenges Dismissed

Trump’s New York case is the only one of four indictments to go to trial. Since his election win, two other cases have been dismissed:

In Georgia, an appeals court disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from pursuing a RICO case against Trump. The case has been reassigned to another prosecutor, but there will be no trial while Trump is in office.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith withdrew his appeal in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, though his prosecution of Trump’s valet and property manager remains ongoing.

Trump’s sentencing will mark a defining moment in American history, raising questions about the implications of a convicted president-elect assuming office. While his supporters view the legal battles as politically motivated, critics argue the cases highlight accountability for those in power.

As January approaches, the nation braces for the unprecedented intersection of legal proceedings and the highest office in the land, with Trump poised to make history once again.