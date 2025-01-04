LITT Live Launches The City Channel: The Future Of Rhythmic Radio Is Here!

The landscape of radio is evolving, and The City is leading the charge with its recent relaunch on LITT LIVE (formerly Dash Radio). Launched on November 4th, 2024, The City was created to redefine the rhythmic radio experience, offering a bold and fresh alternative to traditional radio. With its unique blend of urban culture, groundbreaking talent, and innovative programming, The City is setting a new standard for what music, talk, and entertainment can be in the digital age.

A Channel That Represents The Pulse Of The Culture

The City’s goal is clear: to become the next major alternative to traditional radio by capturing the true essence of today’s Hip Hop and R&B culture. Broadcasting from some of the country’s most iconic cities, The City showcases an array of talented on-air personalities who bring their unique energy and insights to the mic.

On-air stars like Andrea K. Castillo, NYLA, Hip Hop Mike, DJ A1, and Erick V represent the vibrant scene of New York City, while DJ Kidd Fresh brings her DMV flavor to the mix. Out on the West Coast, LEXX Sequoia, Tiara Monique, and DJ Teo bring their distinct LA vibe, giving listeners a cross-country perspective of the culture they love.

But it doesn’t stop there. The City’s weekday programming is packed with high-energy shows, including the morning drive show Maroc In The Morning and The Night Show with Crystal The DJ. These ladies-led shows are designed to keep listeners engaged, informed, and entertained from dawn until dusk.

Weekends on The City are just as exciting, with a variety of mix shows that showcase the diversity of the station’s sound. Highlights include The Melting Pot with legendary DJ LEGEND and The Youngest In Charge, featuring DJ J-Nice, a 16-year-old phenom from New Jersey. In addition, Grammy-nominated producer Bangladesh curates a monthly mix show, bringing his expert touch to the airwaves.

The Vision Behind The Rebrand

The relaunch of The City is the result of a bold vision and strategic direction from LITT LIVE executives, including Senior Vice President Michael Coquia and Program Director Cory Giles. With years of on-air experience and a deep understanding of the cultural landscape, the duo is committed to elevating The City into a powerhouse brand that resonates with listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

Cory, who has been part of the LITT LIVE team for several years, is passionate about making The City a competitive force in the rhythmic radio space. In fact, he goes on say:

“Without LITT LIVE ownership, shouts to Brent, the management team, and my team Rej Da Boss, Rana, Mack Go Hard, and Focus—can’t shout them all out, this ain’t the BET Awards—this journey would not be possible. I’m working to make this channel a competitive one and something the culture can be proud of”.

The City: A Radio Experience Like No Other

The rebrand of The City goes beyond just a fresh look and new shows. It’s about crafting an experience that connects deeply with listeners. With LITT LIVE’s cutting-edge technology, The City offers more than just music—it’s a space for cultural storytelling and authentic engagement. Cory emphasizes the channel’s commitment to creating “a fun radio alternative in the Hip Hop & R&B space that’s truly for the culture,” and that vision shines through in everything The City does.

Listeners can tune into The City globally on the LITT LIVE app, which is available for free download from the App Store. With over 80+ channels and millions of monthly active listeners, LITT LIVE is revolutionizing how audiences connect with radio, offering interactivity and exclusive content that makes every listen a personal experience.

The Future Is Now

The City’s relaunch is just the beginning. With a revamped lineup, an engaged community, and a commitment to breaking new ground in the world of rhythmic radio, The City is ready to take its place as a dominant force in the digital radio space. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Hip Hop and R&B or new to the scene, The City is the channel that will keep you tuned in and always in the know.

Nonetheless, The City is a rhythmic radio channel on LITT LIVE that is the home of today’s hottest Hip Hop & R&B, delivering live music, talk, and entertainment to millions of listeners worldwide. Tune in today to experience the future of radio.

So, what are you waiting for? Download the LITT LIVE app today, and join the movement. The City is here to stay—where the culture meets the airwaves.

LISTEN TO LITT LIVE: INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE