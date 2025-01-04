Nicki Minaj is facing legal trouble as her former day-to-day manager, Brandon Garrett, has filed a lawsuit claiming the rapper assaulted him during a heated confrontation earlier this year.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Garrett alleges the incident occurred following Nicki’s April 2024 concert in Detroit. He claims Minaj sent him on an errand and, upon his return, summoned him to her dressing room, where she confronted her team over their responsibilities.

Garrett alleges that the conflict escalated when Minaj learned he had previously delegated a task—picking up one of her prescriptions—to another individual. According to the suit, Minaj erupted, screaming, “Are you f***ing crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f***ing mind! If my husband were here, he would knock out your f***ing teeth. You’re a dead man walking. You just f***ed up your whole life, and you will never be anyone. I’ll make sure of it.”

The lawsuit claims Nicki then struck Garrett across the right side of his face with an open hand, allegedly causing his head to snap back and knocking his hat to the floor. Security staff reportedly intervened, but Garrett says Minaj struck his wrist, causing him to drop documents he was holding.

Garrett says he was ordered to leave the dressing room, at which point he retrieved his belongings and locked himself in a nearby restroom. He claims he stayed there for hours, nursing a sore face and wrist, while calling his fiancée to explain the situation.

The lawsuit also alleges that Minaj’s team left Garrett stranded in Detroit, denying him access to the tour bus heading back to the tour’s Chicago base.

Garrett is suing for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, seeking monetary damages.

Nicki Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein, responded to the allegations, stating, “At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty, and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations. However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex-assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”