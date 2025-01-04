OVO Smiley Says a New ‘Slapper’ with Drake is On the Way

OVO’s Smiley is teasing a new banger with Drake on the way. “We have a new slapper coming out,” Smiley revealed.

Canadian and OVO rapper Smiley says he has a new song with Drake coming



"and Drake too, we have a new slapper coming out…"



pic.twitter.com/rzyTjzfH2y

Drake getting to the music early in 2025? Possibly. Three records have leaked online from The Boy, one of which features PARTYNEXTDOOR.

You can hear the quick drops below.

3 new Drake snippets have surfaced

Drake has a new chain around his neck as he heads out on the Anita Max Tour. Visiting Jason of Beverly Hills, The Boy got a multicolored chain and pendant. You can check it out below.

Drake is gearing up for his highly anticipated return to Australia, promising a truly unforgettable experience. During a recent live stream with streamer Adin Ross, the Canadian rapper expressed his excitement for the upcoming Anita Max Win Tour and hinted at a “very, very special show” for his Australian fans.

“Australia is one of the most incredible places on planet Earth,” Drake said. “I’m so excited to be forward after eight years. I have a very, very special show for you.”

The tour, which kicks off on February 4th in Perth, will see Drake perform in major cities across Australia and New Zealand. Fans can expect a high-energy show filled with Drake’s biggest hits and new music.

In addition to the tour announcement, Drake surprised fans during the livestream by giving away lavish gifts, including cars and cash. He also shared fond memories of his previous visits to Australia, recalling a particular moment at Bondi Beach.

With his unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and pop, Drake is one of the biggest music stars in the world. His Australian tour will surely be a major event, and fans eagerly await his return.