Is Super Slimey 2 on the way? Producer Wheezy was spotted in the studio, and a sign for Super Slimey 2 hung in the background, seemingly the sequel to Future and Young Thug’s first collaborative project.

The first album was released in 2017, and in 2019, Thugger stated the sequel would be on the way, bringing in Lil Baby and Gunna. That full pairing seems unlikely now but more work seems to be on the way.

You can spot the sign below.

