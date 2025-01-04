In the wake of one of the darkest tragedies in New Orleans’ history, NBA star Zion Williamson has stepped forward to support the community, donating $100,000 to aid victims of the recent terror attack on Bourbon Street.

The funds will go directly to the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Tragedy Fund, established to assist the families of those killed and injured in the devastating incident. Williamson, known for his commitment to the city as both an athlete and a resident, shared his heartfelt reasons for the contribution.

“As a father, son, and someone who loves this community, this hit me hard,” Williamson said. “This isn’t just about money—it’s about standing together and ensuring no one feels alone during this time.”

Williamson’s generous act is part of a growing wave of support from the local sports community. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has also pledged $25,000 to the same fund.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation launched the Tragedy Fund at the request of Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other community leaders. The fund’s mission is to provide direct assistance to those who lost loved ones, as well as to individuals severely injured or impacted by the attack.

The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of New Year’s Day when 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a white Ford pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring dozens more. Jabbar was shot and killed by police after an exchange of gunfire.

Among the victims was Tiger Bech, a former Princeton football player who tragically lost his life as the truck tore through the French Quarter. Another victim, Matthew Tenedorio, a Caesars Superdome employee, was also killed while celebrating New Year’s Eve.

As the city mourns, acts of solidarity like those from Williamson and Jordan offer a glimmer of hope in a challenging time. The Greater New Orleans Foundation continues to welcome contributions to help affected families begin the long process of healing.