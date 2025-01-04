Trump to be Sentenced on Felony Conviction Days Ahead of Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump will face sentencing on his 34 felony convictions just under two weeks before he is inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States.

According to PEOPLE, New York Judge Juan Merchan ordered the president-elect’s presence virtually or in person on Friday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. local time.

Merchan has already revealed he will not be sentenced to jail time. Trump was facing four years. Merchan stated, “Unconditional discharge appears to be the most viable option to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options.”

