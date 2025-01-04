Unrivaled Partners with Sephora as Exclusive Beauty Sponsor

Unrivaled, the trailblazing professional women’s basketball league, has announced a multiyear partnership with Sephora U.S., naming the beauty giant its official and exclusive beauty partner.

Sephora will have a significant presence throughout the league’s programming, including outfitting Unrivaled’s glam room at its purpose-built facility and providing curated beauty products for players during the season. The retailer will also be showcased in on-court signage and the arrival hall, becoming the first partner featured in the league’s walk-in space.

“Our partnership with Sephora is a natural brand alignment for the league, and we’re grateful for Sephora’s support in providing holistic resources and top-tier products for any needs Unrivaled athletes have throughout the season,” said Unrivaled Chief Brand Officer Kirby Porter. “Sephora’s dedication to uplifting and empowering emerging brands deeply resonates with a league also looking to make waves as a new, diverse sports property.”

“At Sephora, our mission is to create an inclusive community where all feel welcome to celebrate themselves, making a partnership with Unrivaled – a league committed to elevating and empowering the greatest in women’s basketball – a seamless collaboration between beauty and sports,” said Zena Arnold, Chief Marketing Officer at Sephora U.S. “Sephora and Unrivaled share many aligned values, including advocating for equity within our communities and together we hope to encourage confidence and self-expression for all.”

This collaboration adds to Unrivaled’s impressive roster of sponsors, including Ally Financial, TNT Sports, State Farm®, Ticketmaster, Wilson, Under Armour, Miller Lite, and Mediapro North America.

Stay updated on Unrivaled’s debut season by following unrivaled.basketball and @UnrivaledBasketball.