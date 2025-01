2 Chainz continues to highlight that he has music on the way. Hitting Instagram to share a snippet of what’s done.

2025 looks like the year of 2 Chainz. The ATL legend hit Instagram to recap his 2024, highlighting booming business with Smoothie King, Pizza Vedura, ATL Candy Land, and more. But the 2025 will pull in the music as he announced three new projects, with two already at 90% completion.

You can hear it all below.

