Young Thug in New Snippet: ‘Never Associate with a Rat’

Young Thug may be drawing a clear line in the sand. Hitting Instagram, he released a new song snippet that sounds like a dig at Gunna. In the song, he says, “Never associate with a rat/Go and get some money, get a pack.”

You can hear it below.

New Young Thug snippet 👀



"Never associate with a rat" pic.twitter.com/1lLLIkgW2X — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 2, 2025

Young Thug has bypassed the First Day Out drop and returned to music as a feature on “Dum, Dumb & Dumber” from Lil Baby’s WHAM album. The song also features Future.

On the song, Thugger declares his return, highlighting this jail stint:

“I don’t even believe I was locked up, for real, for real

I was havin’ my way the whole time, fool, you know what I’m sayin’?”

You can hear the song below.