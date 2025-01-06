50 Cent Responds to Critics of Vegas Residency: ‘What You Thought?’

50 Cent has responded to a Vegas entertainment critic who called his Las Vegas residency the worst in the city’s history.

In a video, 50 is seen with the same hand movements, and we get additional details. The review highlights bad theater sound, hypemen louder than 50, and delivering just 84 minutes of a performance. Ultimately, the review states that the mogul didn’t want to be there.

You can hear the review below.

Advertisement

50 cent bad reviews….uh oh! pic.twitter.com/JJNowVblW5 — Cornbread Mafioso 🖕🏾 (@Soulful1865) December 31, 2024

The next night, 50 responded: “What you thought, I’m gonna be out here rollerblading like Usher?”

He added, “I seen some shit, Chris Brown was flying in Africa. I don’t have records that require me to fly in Africa.”

He then continued his show, which everyone in attendance appeared to love. You can see it all below.

50 Cent responds to backlash about the audio at his Las Vegas residency. pic.twitter.com/p93C3GyJS8 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 5, 2025

50 Cent is ringing in 2025 in Las Vegas with his first-ever residency, 50 Cent: In Da Club. The exclusive six-show run will take place at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, to Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, including a special New Year’s Eve performance by Sire Spirits.

Fans can expect a high-energy show packed with 50 Cent’s biggest hits like “In Da Club,” “Candy Shop,” “P.I.M.P.,” and “21 Questions.” Known for his dynamic performances, 50 Cent promises an immersive experience with larger-than-life production, special surprises, and an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration.

“I always bring the energy, and Las Vegas is the perfect spot to create an unforgettable experience for my fans. We’re talking big production, surprises, and the ultimate New Year’s Eve party for my Vegas residency,” said Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

All performances will start at 9 p.m., except for the New Year’s Eve show, which begins at 10 p.m. Dec. 27, 28, 30, 31, 2024, and Jan. 3, 4, 2025 are scheduled dates.