Bad Bunny Delivers New Album ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’

Bad Bunny has delivered new music to his army of fans. Over the weekend, the Latin superstar delivers his sixth album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos (“I Should Have Taken More Photos”). The new album features Dei V, Omar Courtz, Rainao, Chuwi, and Pleneros de la Cresta.

Speaking with The New York Times, Bad Bunny revealed the album is his most “Puerto Rican” yet. “Everyone one of them is Puerto Rican and there for a reason,” he said. “When I listened to them I felt like I was there in Santurce, hanging out.”

You can hear the full album below.

