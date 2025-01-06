Bodyguards, Makeup Artist, Al B. Sure! and More to Speak Against Diddy in New Doc

A new Diddy documentary is scheduled to hit Netflix and contains stories from bodyguards, makeup artists, and more against the embattled mogul. One of which says, “Honestly, I didn’t want to be around him unless there was cameras.”

The documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, will be 90 minutes and premiere on Peacock on Jan. 14. According to Variety, the doc will give “crucial insight into the forces that shaped [Combs] and may have made him a monster.”

Additionally, Al B. Sure! will be included in the documentary. Footage of Diddy partying in the house and studio will also be included.

You can see the trailer below.