Drake Dominates 2024 as Best-Selling Rapper Despite No New Album and A Year of Rivalries

Despite intense rap beef and the emergence of Kendrick Lamar as his primary challenger, Drake has proven once again that he remains untouchable in the commercial arena.

Get this: the Toronto superstar was crowned the best-selling rapper of 2024, marking his 10th consecutive year at the top. The announcement, shared on January 5 by the Chart Data X account, revealed that Drake sold over eight million album units in the U.S. alone last year.

This inconceivable milestone is particularly impressive, given that Drake did not release a new solo project in 2024. Instead, his year was dominated by singles, collaborations, and strategic musical moves that kept him at the forefront of the industry. His focus on battling long-time rival Kendrick Lamar—seen in tracks like “Push Ups” and “Family Matters”—combined with the release of six records from his ongoing 100GB series and high-profile guest features on tracks with artists such as 4Batz, Sexyy Red, Camila Cabello, and Gordo, ensured he stayed in the spotlight.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the stark contrast between Drake’s commercial dominance and Lamar’s efforts to challenge him. One commenter wrote, “Damn Kendrick, who had his best year, still couldn’t beat Drake in sales even tho Drake didn’t drop an album lmao.” Another added, referencing Kendrick’s lyrics from the song “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin: “Dang, I keep hearing a lot about this guy named Big Me, but he never shows up in any of the lists.”

What’s interesting is despite not dropping a full-length album, Drake’s presence in 2024 was undeniable, and anticipation is building for what the future holds. “Drake is about to have an even bigger year this year… If he drops a solo album, numbers will be insane,” one fan commented, reflecting the general excitement around his next potential project.

While Drake’s reign is evident in the numbers, the year also saw him embroiled in personal conflicts and rap feuds that seemed to fuel his drive. One such moment came on January 3, when an unreleased track titled “Fighting Irish Freestyle” made waves online. Produced by Conductor Williams, the track features sharp lyrics that many speculated were aimed at Kendrick Lamar and basketball figures DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James. Although Drake never mentions names directly, his bars reflect tensions behind the scenes.

The song’s title is a nod to LeBron James’ high school mascot, the Fighting Irish of St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio, which may suggest more than just a musical reference. One of the most striking lines in the track is, “The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets / Seemed like they loved every minute / Just know this sh*t is personal to us, and it wasn’t just business, Analyzin’ behavioral patterns, it’s somewhat suspicious.” The “brothers” line is particularly telling, as it likely alludes to the ongoing issues with those in his circle—whether friends, collaborators, or even rivals.

The connection between LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan is equally intriguing. In June 2024, LeBron made headlines by openly expressing his love for Kendrick Lamar’s track “Not Like Us,” played during the U.S. men’s basketball team’s run to a gold medal at the Olympics. Meanwhile, NBA star Steph Curry reportedly grew tired of the song, fueling the fire of Drake’s rivalry with Lamar. After the U.S. team’s victory, Drake publicly congratulated the team, but pointedly left LeBron out of the photos he shared on social media, raising questions about the status of their longstanding friendship.

Despite the personal tensions, one thing remains clear: Drake’s reign in 2024, marked by his continued dominance in sales, streams, and touring, shows no sign of slowing down. His ability to stay relevant without releasing a full album proves his extraordinary adaptability in an ever-evolving music industry. With a potential new album on the horizon, there’s little doubt that Drake will continue to shape hip-hop’s soundscape in the years to come.