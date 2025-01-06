Dwight Howard Claps Back at Critic Trying to Warn His New Partner About His Past: ‘Everyone Has a Past’

Dwight Howard is an engaged man who won’t let past issues impact his current love. In case you missed it, the NBA star and his partner, Amy Luciani, recently shared heartwarming posts on Instagram, showcasing their engagement and their excitement for what’s to come.

Howard’s Instagram post featured a romantic clip of the couple on a boat, captioned, “POV you found her perfect person.” Luciani also shared photos of their engagement celebration, including a champagne toast and a sweet kiss on the cheek. Her caption read, “After all that … still committed,” seemingly referencing past challenges.

After fans attempted to warn Luciani about his past, Howard clapped back. “This person who wrote that comment will never get blessed like they’re supposed to. Everybody in the world got a past, but guess what? When you get into a relationship with somebody, you don’t bring the past into the relationship.”

He added, “The past is the past for a reason. Somebody like you will be stuck in the past for the rest of your life. You won’t get the benefits and the blessings you’re supposed to get because you’re worried about someone else and you’re worried about the past too much.”