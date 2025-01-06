Esmeralda Baez and Yannik Freese Launch “Night Knight” Wellness Supplement

Esmeralda Baez, a Dominican entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Source Latino contributor, has teamed up with retired German pro-basketball player and investor Yannik Freese to unveil night knight, a wellness supplement designed to support restful sleep, relaxation, and overnight recovery.

Developed by nutritionists, healthcare professionals, and athletes, night knight blends essential minerals, vitamins, amino acids, adaptogens, nootropics, and herbal extracts. This carefully crafted formula aims to regulate neurotransmitters, reduce muscle tension, and promote relaxation. The supplement offers a refreshing way to wake up revitalized and ready for the day.

“Yannik and I share a commitment to holistic wellness and wanted to create a product that helps address common challenges like stress and sleep issues,” Baez shared.

Advertisement

To use, mix one scoop with 7 oz of water 30–60 minutes before bedtime. Designed for adults 18 and older, the product is not recommended for those who are pregnant, nursing, or managing medical conditions without consulting a healthcare provider.

The official pre-sale begins Thursday, January 9, at 6 PM ET. Night knight represents Baez and Freese’s shared vision of empowering individuals to prioritize health and recovery.