Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Shocks Crowd With Controversial Diddy Jokes, The Internet Reacts

The Golden Globes started with a lively 11-minute opening monologue from host Nikki Glaser, who brought her signature humor to the stage. Her set included sharp commentary on the Trump election, celebrity scandals, and other topical subjects, earning plenty of laughs and gasps. However, one particular joke referencing Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged sex trafficking scandal left the audience divided, both in the room and online.

Glaser’s quip came when discussing the steamy nature of the film Challengers. “That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card,” she joked, pausing as murmurs spread through the crowd. “I mean, seriously. Oh, no, I know, I’m sorry. I’m upset, too. The afterparty’s not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. I know, a Stanley Tucci freak-off just doesn’t have the same ring to it, but… no baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil, okay?”

Say hello to your roast for the night—Oops, we mean HOST for the night… @NikkiGlaser! 🎙️ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/MVa5FQ1NoS — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

While some found the joke edgy and in line with Glaser’s comedic style, others felt it was in poor taste, given the gravity of the allegations against Combs. Critics pointed out that the case involves serious conversations about accountability and the normalization of predatory behavior in celebrity culture—topics that felt undermined by the lighthearted jab.

Reactions on social media mirrored the mixed response in the room. Supporters defended Glaser’s humor as bold and unapologetic, while detractors argued that joking about such a sensitive subject at a high-profile event like the Golden Globes was inappropriate.

Despite the backlash, Glaser’s hosting performance was primarily well-received, with many praising her ability to navigate the tricky balance of roasting Hollywood while keeping the audience entertained. However, this moment underscored the challenges of addressing controversial topics on such a public stage.

As for Diddy, the ongoing legal situation surrounding the Bad Boy mogul continues to draw significant attention, with many awaiting further updates on the case. In the meantime, the Golden Globes moment serves as a reminder of how comedy can provoke laughter and spark serious debate.