Ice Cube Reflects on Hip-Hop in 2024: Jay-Z, Young Thug, and the State of the Culture

Hip-hop legend Ice Cube sat down with veteran journalist Shaheem Reid on POLARIS, an exclusive series on GOALS TV, for a candid discussion about the current state of hip-hop, the Young Thug trial, Jay-Z’s resilience, and the evolving culture.

The interview provided a unique glimpse into Ice Cube’s thoughts on some of the most talked-about events in hip-hop over the past year. With his signature blend of insight and honesty, Cube didn’t shy away from addressing the madness that has gripped the genre in 2024.

On Young Thug’s Legal Saga

Reflecting on the highly publicized Young Thug trial, Ice Cube admitted he followed the developments sporadically but found the case perplexing.

“You know, it seemed like it went off forever,” Cube remarked. “And I never really knew why they was going at him so sideways… Like he going [to] piss somebody off in that city.”

Acknowledging the outcome, Cube noted the unusual restrictions placed on Thug post-trial: “Now that he got out, he can’t even come back to Atlanta for about 20 years. They’re like, ‘Alright, you can get out, but you ain’t coming back to the city.’”

Despite the circumstances, Cube recognized the importance of freedom, saying, “I know he’d rather be out. Stay away. There are other places.”

On Jay-Z’s Response to Allegations

Ice Cube also shared his thoughts on how Jay-Z recently handled allegations against him. Praising Jay-Z’s approach, Cube said:

“If you know you’re innocent, that’s how you’re supposed to come out with it. You’re supposed to let people know, man, straight up. I’m not the one… People need to look in my face.”

He emphasized the importance of transparency, contrasting it with letting lawyers issue statements on one’s behalf.

On the State of Hip-Hop and the Industry

The conversation turned to broader issues within hip-hop and entertainment. Ice Cube discussed themes from his song Scary Movie, addressing the agendas and superficiality he perceives in the industry.

“There’s a weirdo agenda going on, and they push a lot of weirdo [stuff] on the people,” Cube explained. “We just got to be careful… Stuff we don’t like, we need to let that voice be known—from Hollywood, television, internet platforms, social [media], whatever.”

He stressed the importance of rejecting negative influences: “Kill them characters. Don’t do this. Let them know when they give me [something that’s] trash.”

A Must-Watch Interview

Ice Cube’s POLARIS interview is a powerful reflection on hip-hop’s past, present, and future. As the genre continues to evolve, Cube’s voice remains as relevant as ever, offering a necessary perspective on maintaining authenticity and rejecting the falsehoods that threaten the culture.

This exclusive conversation is available now on GOALS TV, providing a rare opportunity to hear from one of hip-hop’s most respected pioneers.

Watch a clip from the interview below.