The days of the Detroit Lions looking like the laughing stock of the NFL have been over. Like long gone but Sunday night, Detroit made franchise history by clinching their first-ever No. 1 seed with a dominant 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings. It’s more like one-sided a** kicking, but I’m just saying.

The victory not only secured a first-round bye but also gave the Lions home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the star of the show, scoring four touchdowns — three of which came in the second half — and delivering the game-breaking plays that Detroit needed to seal the victory.

Gibbs finished the night with 139 rushing yards on 23 carries, including a career-high three rushing touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 31 yards and added another score. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, who had a rough outing with two interceptions, credited Gibbs for carrying the team when they needed him most. “He was special, and we needed him to be,” Goff said after the game.

Get this, the win marked the Lions’ second consecutive NFC North title, and defensive end Za’Darius Smith couldn’t contain his excitement, shouting to the crowd, “Everybody’s got to come through here, baby!” The win also means Detroit (15-2) will enjoy a much-needed week off before their next playoff game. Meanwhile, the Vikings (14-3) will face the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, with a potential rematch against the Lions looming if they advance.

The matchup between the Lions and Vikings — both teams with a combined 28 regular-season wins — was the NFL’s final game before the playoffs, and it was the first time in over three decades that the top seed was determined in a regular-season finale. The last time this occurred was in 1993 when the Dallas Cowboys secured the No. 1 seed and went on to win the Super Bowl.

What’s more, for the Lions, the victory represents more than just a first-round bye; it marks a new era for the franchise, as they aim for their first Super Bowl appearance since 1957. However, despite the achievement, Goff was quick to temper expectations. “It’s not the cherry on top,” Goff said. “Not yet.”

The game, expected to be a high-scoring affair with two Pro Bowl quarterbacks at the helm, didn’t quite live up to those expectations. Goff threw two interceptions, but it was Gibbs who truly stole the show. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell praised the rookie running back’s impact, saying, “He’s as explosive as any player in the league.”

Despite the turnovers, Goff rebounded in the second half, leading the Lions on a 13-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in a 10-yard touchdown pass to Gibbs on a critical fourth-and-2 situation. Goff completed all eight of his passes on that drive, finishing 27 of 33 for 231 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

As for the Vikings, quarterback Sam Darnold struggled throughout the game, big time, completing just 44% of his passes — his lowest completion rate of the season. Darnold missed key opportunities, including a critical fourth-down pass attempt to star receiver Justin Jefferson in the second quarter, and a misfire on another fourth-down attempt early in the third. “Kicking field goals isn’t going to get it done against that team,” Darnold admitted. “I have to hit those throws.”

Vikings kicker Will Reichard also missed a 51-yard field goal attempt late in the third quarter, further stalling Minnesota’s chances. Darnold, who was 18 of 41 for 172 yards, connected with Jefferson just three times for 54 yards. “We didn’t do a lot of the things we did well this season,” O’Connell said. “Sam has hit a lot of those plays all year and I have every bit of confidence that he will hit it the next time.”

Okay now it’s time for the post season and the NFC playoff picture unfolds, the Lions are set to host a divisional-round game after their first bye since Week 5, while the Vikings will look to bounce back as the NFC’s first 14-win wild card. If Minnesota advances through the playoffs, they could face Detroit once more, in what would be a thrilling rematch.

For now, though, the Lions are basking in the glow of their historic achievement, with their eyes firmly set on the ultimate prize: Super Bowl glory.