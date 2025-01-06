Lupe Fiasco Heads To Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute To Teach Rap In Fall 2025

Lupe Fiasco is stepping into academia to share his insights on rap!

The artist, born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, announced on Instagram that he will join Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute this fall as a professor for its four-year Hip Hop degree program. The program is led by Hip-Hop producer Wendel Patrick, an associate professor of music engineering and technology at the Peabody Conservatory.

“Thrilled to share that I’ll be joining the faculty at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute in Fall 2025 as a Distinguished Visiting Professor,” Lupe Fiasco wrote on Instagram.

The rapper behind “The Show Goes On” later added, “The @peabodyinstitute is one of the oldest music conservatories in America. World renowned for its rigorous training and for producing some of the world’s greatest musicians, and I’m honored to contribute to this legacy doing what I love most, Rap.”

As for what students can expect, the course will include lessons with a private instructor and opportunities to exercise their creativity among classmates.

“Following the one-on-one studio model of a traditional conservatory education, you will develop your skills in lessons with a private instructor — turntable majors will study with a world-class turntablist; rap majors with a chart-topping emcee,” a description of the program reads, according to Billboard. “And you’ll get to perform, with and for your colleagues, in an environment that encourages experimentation and authenticity.”

As for Lupe Fiasco, his support of students does not stop there. He is also a teacher atthe Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and will lead a Spring 2025 course titled “Rap Theory & Practice.”

The course is also open to Harvard University, Wellesley College, and Massachusetts College of Art and Design students. While pouring into students, Lupe Fiasco is also making time to do so for himself. He revealed he is currently working to complete a fellowship at Yale University.