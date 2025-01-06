Master P Helps Reopen Bourbon Street After New Year’s Day Terror Attack

Master P stood next to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell for the reopening of Bourbon Street. The event was the first time the storied street had been reopened since the New Year’s Day terrorist attack that killed 14 people.

In the video, Master P strolls the historic street and delivers a message: “The love that’s out here is incredible cause this evil act that happened, it can’t stop the Lord’s plan.”

Last year, Master P announced New Orleans would have their first-ever Walk of Fame and Lil Wayne would be the fist inducted. Lil Wayne received his flowers on stage at Lil Weezyana Fest. During the massive show, Wayne received the mayor’s key to the city of New Orleans before being honored by Master P.

Master P speaks as Lil Wayne is honored with his own day and ‘key to the city’ by the Mayor of New Orleans at #LilWeezyanaFest pic.twitter.com/AQYGqDltcI https://t.co/jUNapdaD1P — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 3, 2024

“You made history my brother, what we about to for you next, February 6 on Canal Street we going to start the NOLA walk of fame and you the first one,” Master P said.

Master P also announced that February 6 and 7 would be Lil Wayne’s day in the city. You can see the moment above.