QueenzFlip Defends Joe Budden After Lewdness Charge: ‘Things be Racially Motivated in My Opinion

QueenzFlip is holding down Joe Budden in light of his recent arrest for lewdness. This comes after Budden himself addressed the backlash over his recent indecent exposure charge, an incident that has sparked reactions from fans and law enforcement alike.

On Dec. 4, Budden was charged for allegedly standing naked outside a neighbor’s door in Edgewater, New Jersey, and attempting to enter the neighbor’s apartment. The situation, which might have gone unnoticed, only came to light when the Edgewater Police Department publicly addressed it on Dec. 31. Despite the seriousness of the charge, Budden tried to brush it off on social media, responding to the public outcry with his usual laid-back approach.

On X (formerly Twitter), he tweeted, “Y’all so dramatic lol,” attempting to downplay the incident. On Instagram, Budden shared a meme featuring former NBA player Jeff Teague’s shocked expression, paired with a caption that implied the situation had been blown out of proportion. However, the fact that recent episodes of The Joe Budden Podcast were recorded at co-host Parks’ home instead of Budden’s apartment suggests that there may be more to the story.

Yall so dramatic lol — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 31, 2024

TMZ tracked down Flip who pleaded for people to let Budden enjoy his New Year and he was off “being rich somewhere.”

“I don’t know what’s going on, to be honest, I don’t,” Flip said. “What I’m saying is that the movement is strong. He’s ‘the podfather’ for a reason.”

He added, “A lot of times you hear things and this is the industry that we’re in, where people try to put smut and do things in your name, and a lot of things be racially motivated in my opinion, you know what I mean? But I don’t want to get into that because it’s none of my business and I don’t really know what’s going on.”

You can hear it all from Flip below.

This is what I told TMZ



Y’all was saying I wouldn’t address my bros situation. I did tho..



IM GOING TO ALWAYS BE FLIP pic.twitter.com/9BGUHg0XBz — QueenzFlip (@QueenzFlip) January 4, 2025

In a candid moment on his podcast, Budden gave his side of the events, saying, “I just sleepwalked somewhere that I shouldn’t have sleepwalked. And you know how I sleep: butt-a** [naked]! Good naked sleepwalking, I just did it again [laughs].” His lighthearted tone reflected his attempt to minimize the drama surrounding the incident.

However, Budden’s legal team is taking a more serious stance. His attorney, Nima Ameri, released a statement regarding the charges to TMZ. “Mr. Budden is saddened by Police Chief Martin’s press release,” Ameri said. “Mr. Budden has been waiting weeks for his cross complaints to be processed, which include substantially more serious charges [including] possible felony charges against the persons behind these charges against him.”

Budden and his team believe the actions of Edgewater Police Chief Martin are part of a publicity stunt. “The Chief has, in our opinion, sat on those [complaints] but instead used his time to gain some free publicity for himself,” the statement read. “Chief Martin should seek publicity by doing notable policing, not inflaming disorderly person allegations. The allegations against Mr. Budden are a minor charge, not even resulting in an arrest. A charge Mr. Budden is looking forward to beating in court on the merits, not in the press. The Chief’s comments are reckless, and, in our opinion, racially motivated.”

As the legal process continues, Budden seems resolute in his belief that the charge against him is exaggerated. Only time will tell whether the public agrees with him or not as this case unfolds. For now, Joe Budden is maintaining his signature nonchalant demeanor, even in the face of what has become one of the more bizarre headlines of the year.