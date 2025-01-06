As 2025 finally unfolds, the landscape of cinema continues to diversify, offering a range of powerful narratives that may connect with the culture but, at a minimum, have some representation to stand on. We covered you with a short list of what movies should be on your radar this year. These five films will entertain and amplify diverse voices, from buddy comedies to thought-provoking dramas to high-octane action thrillers. Grab your popcorn, or whatever it is you snack on, and get ready for these gems!

One of Them Days – Jan 17

When her boyfriend takes her rent money, Alyssa and her roommate race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.

Starring: Keke Palmer, SZA

Director: Lawrence Lamont

Sinners – April 18

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld

Director: Ryan Coogler

Golden – May 9

Golden is an upcoming American coming-of-age musical comedy-drama film directed by Michel Gondry and co-produced by Pharrell Williams from a screenplay by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson. Set in 1977, the film draws inspiration from Virginia Beach’s Atlantis Apartments.

Starring: Brian Tyree Henry, Halle Bailey

Director: Michel Gondry

F1 – June 27

A former driver finds himself back in action when he returns to Formula 1 racing to take on the sport’s top competition.

Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Michael – October 3

Michael is an upcoming American biographical musical drama film directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, based on the life of the American singer, songwriter, and dancer Michael Jackson.

Starring: Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Miles Teller

Director: Antoine Fuqua