LeBron James took to social media this week to celebrate his son Bryce James’ commitment to the Arizona Wildcats basketball program, sharing a heartwarming photo of Bryce in his new Arizona jersey. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted the image on Friday and the caption, “Official threads,” while embracing Arizona’s iconic “Bear Down” mantra.

The 6-foot-4 guard, who currently plays for Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, made waves with his decision to join Arizona for the 2025 recruiting class. Known for his smooth game and versatile skill set, Bryce has quickly become a rising star in the basketball world. Following a Lakers win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, LeBron reflected on his son’s decision to commit to Arizona.

“It was his decision to make, and he went where he felt comfortable,” LeBron said when asked about Bryce’s commitment. “Coach [Tommy] Lloyd is a straight shooter. He gave him exactly what they believe in him, what they thought about him as a person, as a player. We’re happy to be part of the Bear Down community now.”

LeBron James revels in Ohio State’s Rose Bowl win and the celebrates his son Bryce’s decision to go to Arizona to play basketball (despite being wary of the bad influence fellow Wildcats Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye could be on him) pic.twitter.com/EF6tNShpbD — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 3, 2025

Bryce, a three-star recruit, ranks as the No. 47 shooting guard in the 2025 class according to 247 Sports and is also the No. 30 recruit in California. Despite offers from several schools, including Ohio State and Duquesne, he ultimately chose Arizona after visiting the school in November for their home game against Duke. The James family was impressed by Coach Lloyd and the Wildcats’ program during the visit, which followed Bryce’s exploration of other former Pac-12 schools.

With Bryce’s decision, LeBron’s influence as both a father and NBA icon continues to resonate, but it’s clear that the 18-year-old is carving out his path. His commitment to Arizona signals a promising future for the young guard, and fans are eager to see how he will develop under Coach Lloyd’s leadership.

As the James family embraces this new chapter in their journey, LeBron’s pride is evident. It’s not just about a scholarship or a jersey; it’s about Bryce finding his place and identity in college basketball. The Bear Down community is in for a treat as they welcome the next generation of James talent to Tucson.