Damn, we didn’t have this separation on our 2025 Splitsville bingo card. Tennis champion Naomi Osaka has confirmed her separation from rapper Cordae, with whom she shares a daughter, Shai, born in July 2023. In a heartfelt Instagram story, Osaka addressed the split, emphasizing that “no bad blood” exists between the two. She spoke fondly of their relationship and praised Cordae’s role as a father, writing, “He’s a great person and an awesome dad. Really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together.”

They certainly had a run. Osaka and Cordae, who began dating in 2019, became one of the most talked-about couples in the public eye, often sharing glimpses of their life on social media. However, their relationship hit a rough patch in October 2023 when Osaka sparked breakup rumors. She posted a series of cryptic messages, including one on X (formerly Twitter) that read, “I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me,” alongside “The art of loving yourself.” She also removed several photos of Cordae from her Instagram account, which only fueled speculation about their status.

Get this: despite the separation, Osaka made it clear that the priority remains their daughter, Shai, and maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship. “My daughter is my biggest blessing,” she reflected. “I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together,” she added, underscoring her commitment to a peaceful and supportive arrangement moving forward.

ICYMI, both Osaka and Cordae, have been open about their personal lives, with Osaka being candid about her mental health and challenges in balancing fame with individual well-being. She took a break from tennis in 2023 to focus on her pregnancy and returned to competition in 2024. Cordae, who has built a successful music career, has not yet publicly addressed the separation but has always maintained a relatively private stance on his personal life.

As their relationship transitions into co-parenting, Osaka and Cordae appear focused on the well-being of their daughter, maintaining respect for one another, and continuing to grow individually. Their journey, both as a couple and as parents, has played out in the public eye, but now they are committed to keeping their daughter’s best interests at heart as they navigate this new chapter.