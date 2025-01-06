the OFFICIAL @AaronRodgers12 500th TD ball 🤝 pic.twitter.com/p0oXoWxV0G — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 5, 2025

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, including one to wide receiver Davante Adams, in a 32-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The performance brought Rodgers to 503 career regular-season touchdown passes, making him the fifth player in NFL history to achieve the milestone.

Rodgers joins an elite group, including Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), and Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508). He reached the 500-touchdown mark in just 248 games, becoming only the second player, alongside Manning (244 games), to achieve it in under 250 career games.

With 28 touchdown passes this season, Rodgers tied Brees for the third-most seasons (14) with at least 25 touchdown passes. Additionally, Rodgers and Adams now hold the third-most touchdowns (83) by a quarterback-receiver duo in NFL history, surpassing Dan Marino and Mark Clayton.

