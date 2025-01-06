Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans delivered another standout performance in a 27-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints, recording nine receptions for 89 yards.

The game marked a historic milestone for Evans, who reached 1,004 receiving yards for the season. This achievement extends his streak to 11 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, tying him with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in NFL history.

Evans, known for his consistency and durability, has maintained this remarkable streak since entering the league in 2014. His latest milestone solidifies his place among the NFL’s all-time greats as he continues to build his legacy with the Buccaneers.

