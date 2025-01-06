The NFL has revealed the Wild Card Weekend schedule, powered by Verizon, taking place January 11-13.

Saturday, Jan. 11:

4:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers (#5) at Houston (#4) (CBS, Paramount+)

8:00 p.m.: Pittsburgh (#6) at Baltimore (#3) (Prime Video)

Sunday, Jan. 12:

1:00 p.m.: Denver (#7) at Buffalo (#2) (CBS, Paramount+)

4:30 p.m.: Green Bay (#7) at Philadelphia (#2) (FOX, FOX Deportes)

8:00 p.m.: Washington (#6) at Tampa Bay (#3) (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Monday, Jan. 13:

8:00 p.m.: Minnesota/Detroit (#5) at Los Angeles Rams (#4) (ESPN/ABC/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes; ManningCast-ESPN2/ESPN+)

The Divisional Playoffs schedule will follow next weekend.