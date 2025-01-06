Source Sports | News, Highlights and Interviews

SOURCE SPORTS: Wild Card Weekend Schedule Announced

January 6, 2025
Shawn Grant

The NFL has revealed the Wild Card Weekend schedule, powered by Verizon, taking place January 11-13.

Saturday, Jan. 11:

  • 4:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers (#5) at Houston (#4) (CBS, Paramount+)
  • 8:00 p.m.: Pittsburgh (#6) at Baltimore (#3) (Prime Video)

Sunday, Jan. 12:

  • 1:00 p.m.: Denver (#7) at Buffalo (#2) (CBS, Paramount+)
  • 4:30 p.m.: Green Bay (#7) at Philadelphia (#2) (FOX, FOX Deportes)
  • 8:00 p.m.: Washington (#6) at Tampa Bay (#3) (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Monday, Jan. 13:

  • 8:00 p.m.: Minnesota/Detroit (#5) at Los Angeles Rams (#4) (ESPN/ABC/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes; ManningCast-ESPN2/ESPN+)

The Divisional Playoffs schedule will follow next weekend.