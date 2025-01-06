SZA’s ‘SOS’ Breaks Chart Records with 12th Week at No. 1

SZA’s SOS has made history, logging its 12th nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200. The album, bolstered by its recent deluxe LANA edition, earned 130,000 equivalent album units in the week ending January 2, including 125,500 streaming units (166.31 million on-demand streams), 4,000 album sales, and 500 track equivalent units.

This milestone makes SOS the first R&B/hip-hop album by a woman to spend 12 weeks at No. 1 in 38 years, a feat last achieved by Whitney Houston’s self-titled album in 1986, which reigned for 14 weeks.

Kendrick Lamar ascends to No. 2 on the chart, followed by Sabrina Carpenter at No. 3, the Wicked film soundtrack at No. 4, and Billie Eilish rounding out the top five.

Advertisement