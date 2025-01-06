When it comes to Bad Bunny he is no stranger to speaking out on issues close to his heart. The Puerto Rican superstar recently opened up about his frustration with a derogatory comment made during a 2024 Donald Trump rally. The comment, made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at the Madison Square Garden event, referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” In a candid conversation with Popcast hosts Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli, Bad Bunny shared his reaction to the joke and reflected on his political activism.

If you recall, the ugly incident, which occurred in October 2024, left the reggaeton icon both upset and concerned. “Yeah, I know it was a comedian, blah, blah, blah. But that wasn’t a stand-up comedy show,” Bad Bunny said. “It was supposed to be a political rally.” At the time, Benito had been in New York City and initially didn’t realize that Hinchcliffe was a comedian. He mistakenly assumed the individual in a suit was a politician.

Get this: Bad Bunny revealed that, while he understood the comment was intended as a joke, he couldn’t shake his worry that people might agree with the harsh sentiment rather than dismissing it as a comedic outlier. “I was angry at the time,” he admitted. “I was both bothered and worried. That’s when I decided to take action.”

Following the controversial so-called joke, Bad Bunny threw his support behind Kamala Harris, who was running against Trump in the 2024 election. He reposted a statement from Harris outlining her plans to support Puerto Rico and its people. “I didn’t feel any pressure to say something,” Bad Bunny clarified. “I did it because I felt it. It was a natural reaction.”

The ‘Yonaguni’ artist also discussed his broader approach to political activism, emphasizing that it’s not about leveraging his fame or influence to sway others. “It’s not that I have in my mind like, ‘Oh, I have this power, let me use it to influence the minds of people,’” he said. “It’s more like a feeling that I want to give back to others. It’s not something I intentionally plan.”

In case you didn’t know, Bad Bunny, whose music has often reflected his personal views and experiences, noted that his activism is rooted in his emotions and observations. “It’s not because ‘I’m Bad Bunny, I have 40 million followers, and I wanna—,’ no,” he said. “I always say, ‘I’m a normal human being and I have feelings and I get mad and I get happy.’ And that’s how I make my music. Sometimes I wanna talk about political things because today I feel that I’m not happy with this situation.”

The chat also touched on Bad Bunny’s ongoing musical journey. He recently released his sixth studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, a 17-track collection featuring collaborations with RaiNao, Chuwi, Omar Courtz, and Dei V. The album showcases his versatile musical talents and continues his exploration of personal and social themes.

Bad Bunny’s response to the “floating island of garbage” remark underscores his deep connection to Puerto Rico and his ongoing advocacy commitment through his art and public statements. His reaction to the 2024 election and the rally serves as a reminder that, for him, activism is a deeply personal expression, not a performative act.

Here’s the chat so you can see for yourself: