[WATCH] Justin Laboy Relaunches #Respectfully Show With Jim Jones As Guest On Debut Episode

Renowned motivational speaker and social media icon Justin Laboy is back with a bang, relaunching his celebrated “#Respectfully” show. The debut episode of the revitalized series features none other than Harlem legend and cultural pioneer Jim Jones in an intimate and thought-provoking conversation.

In the inaugural episode, Justin delves deep into Jim’s formative years, exploring the influences of his mother, grandmother, and the crack epidemic of New York City on his hustler’s ambition. The conversation transitions into light-hearted banter as Jim recounts his impact on fashion, becoming the first rapper to make True Religion jeans iconic, before diving into profound discussions about loyalty, relationships, and personal growth.

Justin praises Jim’s unwavering loyalty, a trait evident in his lifelong commitment to his partner and childhood friends. The duo emphasizes the importance of investing in relationships, both romantic and platonic. Jim’s heartfelt wish for his childhood friend Cam’ron’s success alongside Ma$e on their “It Is What It Is” sports show highlights the enduring bonds of friendship.

