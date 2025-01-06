Former Bad Boy Records artist Mark Curry recently voiced his frustrations with hip-hop moguls JAY-Z and Diddy by accusing them of getting rich while leaving others behind. Seems like a recurring theme in the music business, or life, for that matter.

Curry, who was signed to Diddy’s iconic label from 1997 to 2005, took to Instagram Live to address his grievances and criticize the two music industry giants for what he perceives as their failure to help others rise to success.

“Don’t think that Jay Z and Puff are the biggest moguls ever,” Curry stated. “They are great people, but what you wanna look at is the great people that weren’t able to become because of them people.” He added, “How many people could’ve been greater that weren’t made because of their empowerment?”

Let’s be honest, Curry, who has had a tumultuous relationship with Bad Boy Records and its founder, Diddy, suggested that the legal issues facing both JAY-Z and Diddy were divine retribution for their actions. “You know why they going through what they going through? Because you don’t do God’s children that way. They crazy,” he remarked, alluding to the various legal controversies currently surrounding both moguls.

What’s more, this is not the first time Curry has publicly criticized Diddy. In his 2009 book Dancing With The Devil, Curry detailed the ways he felt Diddy exploited his artists, including allegations that Diddy mimicked Curry’s musical style for his 1998 hit “Come With Me” and manipulated budgets for his own financial gain. Curry also accused Diddy of taking credit for work he didn’t do, including claiming songwriting and production credits on tracks he didn’t contribute to.

Curry’s accusations come amid a turbulent time for both Diddy and JAY-Z. Diddy, whose reputation has been marred by ongoing legal battles, has been in jail since September 2024 on charges related to racketeering and sex trafficking. The charges came after a year of lawsuits against him, including one from his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, who made disturbing claims of abuse. In May 2024, disturbing footage surfaced of an alleged assault by Diddy, further tarnishing his image.

As for JAY-Z, his name was frequently mentioned in connection to Diddy’s legal troubles, particularly by 50 Cent, though nothing concrete had come up against him until December 2024. At that time, a woman accused JAY-Z of being involved in a sexual assault at an afterparty hosted by Diddy. She claimed that she was assaulted by both Diddy and JAY-Z, and her case is being represented by Tony Buzbee, who is also representing over 100 alleged victims of Diddy.

Mark Curry’s comments about Diddy and JAY-Z highlight his deep dissatisfaction with the way the music industry operates, particularly within the circles of power that have shaped hip-hop culture. While both moguls are often celebrated for their immense wealth and influence, Curry’s perspective sheds light on the darker side of their careers, focusing on the many artists who feel neglected or taken advantage of in their pursuit of success.

Mark Curry’s journey in music began in the late ‘90s when he was signed to Bad Boy Records, where he initially rose to prominence as a part of the label’s diverse roster. Though he never achieved the same level of mainstream success as some of Diddy’s other artists, Curry developed a loyal fanbase and contributed to the label’s legacy. His work with Bad Boy includes collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, though his personal experiences with the label have often been marked by frustration.

Over the years, Curry has remained vocal about his treatment within the industry, sharing his stories of exploitation and mistreatment in both his book Dancing With The Devil and through various interviews. Despite his struggles, Curry continues to be a vocal advocate for greater transparency and fairness in the music business, particularly for artists who are often overshadowed by the larger-than-life figures who dominate the scene.

As the legal battles and allegations surrounding both Diddy and JAY-Z continue to unfold, Curry’s words resonate with many who feel that these moguls have accumulated wealth at the expense of others. His call for change within the industry serves as a reminder of the power dynamics that continue to shape the careers of countless artists, both established and emerging.