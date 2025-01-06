On the fourth anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol, Vice President Kamala Harris led Congress as they officially confirmed her defeat in the 2024 election—the latest step in a peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20.
According to CNN, the capitol had increased federal security for today’s session. The final electoral count was Trump 312, Harris 226.
President-elect Donald Trump is looking to follow through on his promise to pardon Jan. 6 Capitol rioters.
In his first interview since the election with NBC News, Trump said, “We’re looking at it right now—most likely, yeah,” to a question about issuing the pardons.
“I’m going to be acting very quickly,” Trump said. “First day. They’ve been in there for years, and they’re in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn’t even be allowed to be open.”