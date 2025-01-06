Today, I will perform my constitutional duty as Vice President to certify the results of the 2024 election. This duty is a sacred obligation — one I will uphold guided by love of country, loyalty to our Constitution, and unwavering faith in the American people. pic.twitter.com/w21HzdNxGs — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 6, 2025

On the fourth anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol, Vice President Kamala Harris led Congress as they officially confirmed her defeat in the 2024 election—the latest step in a peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20.

According to CNN, the capitol had increased federal security for today’s session. The final electoral count was Trump 312, Harris 226.

President-elect Donald Trump is looking to follow through on his promise to pardon Jan. 6 Capitol rioters.

In his first interview since the election with NBC News, Trump said, “We’re looking at it right now—most likely, yeah,” to a question about issuing the pardons.

“I’m going to be acting very quickly,” Trump said. “First day. They’ve been in there for years, and they’re in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn’t even be allowed to be open.”