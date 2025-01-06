Zoe Saldaña First-Time Winner, ‘Emilia Pérez’ Beats ‘Wicked’ at Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zoe Saldaña accepts the award for Female Supporting Actor – Motion Picture at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña won her first Golden Globe, earning Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez. In her acceptance speech, Saldaña delivered a heartfelt tribute to her collaborators and celebrated the impact of diverse storytelling.

Zoe Saldana during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images) Zoe Saldana during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images) Zoe Saldana during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Emilia Pérez also won Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, defeating notable contenders like Wicked. The film’s lead star, Karla Sofía Gascón, closed the night with a moving speech, marking a historic moment as the first transgender woman nominated for a lead actress Golden Globe.

The evening’s wins highlighted the power of representation in entertainment, with Emilia Pérez standing out as a celebration of inclusivity and groundbreaking artistry.

Advertisement