Zoe Saldaña First-Time Winner, ‘Emilia Pérez’ Beats ‘Wicked’ at Golden Globes

Zoe Saldaña won her first Golden Globe, earning Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez. In her acceptance speech, Saldaña delivered a heartfelt tribute to her collaborators and celebrated the impact of diverse storytelling.
Emilia Pérez also won Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, defeating notable contenders like Wicked. The film’s lead star, Karla Sofía Gascón, closed the night with a moving speech, marking a historic moment as the first transgender woman nominated for a lead actress Golden Globe.
The evening’s wins highlighted the power of representation in entertainment, with Emilia Pérez standing out as a celebration of inclusivity and groundbreaking artistry.