Andre 3000 Was Almost Not on Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean”

Could you believe Andre 3000 didn’t want to be on “So Fresh, So Clean?”

Sleepy Brown spoke with SPIN, revealing that the historic single was almost a Big Boi solo song because 3 Stacks wasn’t feeling it.

“The funny thing is André didn’t really like it at first. André didn’t like that record,” Brown shared. “It wasn’t like he didn’t think it was good — it just wasn’t matching where he was. We really just did it for Big.

“We knew André was moving to something else, but we knew on that album it needed that hood theme. When Big heard it, he loved it. We thought Dre was going to be happy with it at first, but he really wasn’t.”

What convinced 3000? Bass player Preston Crump inspired the legend to drop off the “coolest motherfunkers on the planet” line.

