Dez Bryant Nicknames Skip Bayless ‘Pay for the P’ Bayless After $1.5M Sex Bribe Lawsuit

Every dog has its day and plenty of people were waiting for Skip Bayless to slip up. In case you missed it, Skip has a weird case, as he is accused of offering a co-worker $1.5 million for sex.

In a 42-page lawsuit obtained by Front Office Sports, Bayless, along with Joy Taylor, Fox Executives, and more, have been accused by Noushin Faraji, who worked at the network as a hairstylist from 2012 to this past August.

According to Faraji, during her tenure, she experienced “a misogynistic, racist, and ableist workplace where executives and talent were allowed to physically and verbally abuse workers with impunity.”

Additionally, Faraji stated when the conditions were highlighted, the network responded against her and others, while those who created the environment were promoted.

As for Bayless, Faraji stated the former Undisputed host offered her $1.5 million for sex. She attempted to sidestep the advance, pointing out her ailments, but Bayless would try to have sex with the woman again just a week later.

Faraji asked about Bayless’ wife, to which he allegedly responded, “Aren’t you Muslim? Doesn’t your dad have three to four wives?” Maraji then alerted Bayless her father was dead.

Enter former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who cashed in his ticket and squashed his beef: