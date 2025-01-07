Is Will Smith About to Enter ‘The Matrix?’

Is Will Smith entering The Matrix? A social media post would believe you to think so.

Hitting Instagram, Smith revealed the creators of The Matrix, The Wachowskis, originally wanted Smith to star in the film. He chose not to, so he opted for Wild Wild West (what a bummer), and Keanu Reeves became “The One.” But on Instagram, Smith retells the story.

“In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in ‘The Matrix.’ Smith turned it down,” the video reads. “He chose ‘Wild Wild West,’ believing it was a better fit for him at the time. But the question remains: What would ‘The Matrix’ have been like with Will Smith as Neo?”

Advertisement

It closes with, “Wake up, Will. The matrix has you.”

So, he’s in a new one, right? Well, not quite. Or so Variety thinks. The publication believes it is a call to his return to music as he preps his first album in 20 years.

If it is music, we already have a taste of what’s to come. Last month, Will Smith joined rapper Joyner Lucas for their powerful new single, TANTRUM, released via The Orchard. The track serves as a raw letter to their inner children, addressing past struggles with high-energy production co-created by Leo Son and Lucas. Trading impactful verses, the duo channels anger and resilience, delivering an anthem of determination and growth.

The TANTRUM music video, directed by Joyner Lucas and Matthew Bordenave, features vibrant animation by Cartuna Cartoon. The visuals portray cartoon versions of Smith and Lucas overcoming symbolic obstacles like falling skyscrapers and desert mountains, mirroring the song’s theme of personal perseverance.

Following his triumphant return to music earlier this year, Smith continues his inspiring streak with TANTRUM. Earlier releases like “You Can Make It,” featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Gospel chart, while “WORK OF ART,” a collaboration with Russ and Jaden Smith, showcased his versatility.