Jim Jones and SUZI Deliver Modern-Day Anthem With “This Sh!t Still In Harlem”

Before closing out 2024, Jim Jones gifted his borough a powerful modern-day tribute with the release of “This Sh!t Still In Harlem,” featuring SUZI. The track and accompanying visuals stand as a testament to Harlem’s enduring influence and swagger within hip-hop and fashion culture.

Directed by Shula Tha Don, Flee Flicks, and Jim Jones himself, the visually striking music video captures the essence of Harlem. From its iconic streets to its vibrant energy, Jim takes viewers on a journey through his stomping grounds, solidifying Harlem as a cultural epicenter. The video includes notable cameos from Cash Cobain and Bay Swag, further showcasing the borough’s rich talent and community spirit.

“This Sh!t Still In Harlem” serves as an anthem of pride and resilience, with Jim Jones reflecting on Harlem’s lasting impact on the culture. He pays homage to the borough’s distinctive fashion sense, name-dropping signature apparel and styles synonymous with Harlem’s legacy. From Lenox Avenue to Dyckman Street, Jim’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of his roots, loyalty, and love for his hometown, all while rocking his signature chains.

Advertisement

SUZI’s dynamic feature on the track complements Jim’s gritty storytelling, creating a collaboration that is both nostalgic and forward-looking. Together, they deliver a modern-day anthem that resonates with anyone who’s ever been touched by Harlem’s magic.